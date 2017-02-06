Council wins fight to stop new housing development in Yetminster

A proposed housing development in Yetminster will not go ahead following an appeal decision issued by the Planning Inspectorate on 30 January.

West Dorset District Council disagreed with proposals to build 98 homes at a site off Ryme Road in Yetminster, near Sherborne.

However, an inquiry was held in November (2016) after Gladman Developments Ltd decided to appeal against the non-determination of the decision by the council

Following the inquiry, planning inspector Lesley Coffey dismissed the appeal stating the proposed development would harm the character and appearance of the surrounding countryside and setting of Yetminster.

The Inspector also ruled that the development would not be of an appropriate scale in relation to the size of Yetminster and represented an unsustainable level of development for the village particularly in light of growth already agreed.

To help with boosting the supply of housing, the National Planning Policy Framework requires local planning authorities to identify a deliverable five year housing land supply.

When the council considered the proposed development it believed it had a five year supply of housing sites, but accepts the Inspector’s assessment that it only has a 4.63 year supply.

The Inspector commented that while the proposal would have helped to address the current under supply of housing land in West Dorset, the district council was taking a proactive approach to meeting the shortfall.

This includes reviewing progress on a fortnightly basis of the delivery of large strategic housing sites and a commitment to the early review of the Local Plan which is the council intends to submit for examination in 2019.

Cllr Ian Gardner, West Dorset District Council’s portfolio holder for planning, said: “We are delighted with the Inspector’s decision. The district council remains firmly committed to the delivery of more homes in West Dorset. However this proposal did not meet our criteria for sustainable development as set out within the Local Plan when judged against all policies.

“We are working hard to address shortfall in the supply of land suitable for development and are pleased that the Inspector recognises this. We believe we can deliver more homes within the district without needing to compromise on our commitment to protect the countryside and West Dorset’s beautiful natural environment.”

More information is available here about this planning application, including full details of the Planning Inspectorate’s appeal decision.



