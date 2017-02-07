Man guilty of offences under the Pet Animals Act 1951

A man has been found guilty of offences under the Pet Animals Act 1951, following an investigation undertaken by the West Dorset District Council Dog Warden Service.

Mr David Parsons 57 formerly of Bankfield House, Pound Lane, Dewlish, Dorset was ordered to complete 180 hours unpaid work, pay costs of £1500 and compensation of a total of £309.60 after being prosecuted by West Dorset District Council for three offences relating to keeping premises as a pet shop without a licence and one offence of selling an animal in a public place. Mr Parsons was also disqualified from holding a Pet Shop Licence for a period of 10 years.

Mr Parsons appeared at Weymouth Magistrates Court on Wednesday 21 December 2016 where he was found guilty, following a trial, of three offences of breaching Section 1 of the Pet Animals Act 1951 and one offence of breaching Section 2 of the Pet Animals Act 1951. He was sentenced at Poole Magistrates Court on Thursday 2 February 2017.

The court heard that a total of four puppies were sold unlawfully by Mr Parsons during a time period spanning 14 December 2015 to 4 March 2016. During this time Parsons was already subject to a disqualification from keeping a Pet Shop Licence owing to a previous offence committed in another area.

The court also heard that two of the puppies appeared to have not been vaccinated properly, despite assurances from Mr Parsons that they had been vaccinated. This resulted in one of the puppies having to be treated with a six-month course of worming as it was passing large amounts of blood. In a similar case, presented at the same time, another puppy sold by Mr Parsons had to be treated for worms after having bleeding from the gut.

The fourth offence related to the sale of a puppy by Mr Parsons which then fell seriously ill and had to be euthanised the day after it was sold.

The district council worked with Dorset County Council’s Trading Standards department and the RSPCA on the case.

After the case, Councillor Alan Thacker, Community Safety & Access Portfolio Holder for West Dorset District Council, said:

“This sends a strong message that people who run pet shops without a licence or who sell animals unlawfully will be prosecuted.

“That said, I’d like to stress that prosecutions are a last resort. We are committed to working with individuals to ensure that they are made aware of their responsibilities and the relevant legislation. If these rules are ignored, then we will take formal action.”

Anyone making money from selling dogs or puppies is likely to need a licence from the local council, even if only selling one litter.

If you are in any doubt as to whether this applies to you, please contact West Dorset District Council on 01305 251010 or Weymouth & Portland Council on 01305 838000 and ask to speak to the Dog Warden. These numbers can also be used if you would like advice on purchasing a dog or puppy, or if you would like to report someone who you believe is selling or breeding dogs illegally.



