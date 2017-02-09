Bestival 2017 licensing application granted

Purbeck District Council’s licensing sub-committee has granted Loud Sound Events Limited a variation to their existing premises licence at Lulworth Castle and Grounds.

This means that the go-ahead has been given for Bestival to take place in the district this September.

Loud Sound Events will, however, have to meet a number of conditions which the sub-committee agreed were appropriate for an event of this type and size.

Councillor Peter Wharf, Chairman of the sub-committee, said: “The sub-committee granted the application after listening to the views of members of the public and taking into account statutory guidance and policies.

Councillor Wharf continued: “We have worked with the organisers for the past 10 years on Camp Bestival and will continue to work with them to ensure they minimise the impact of the festival and keep local residents informed.”

The existing premises licence permits the supply alcohol and the provision of regulated activities in connection with an annual festival, Camp Bestival.

Loud Sound Events’ application proposed to retain the same timings and conditions for Camp Bestival, but sought a variation to the conditions to allow for a second festival, to be known as Bestival, to be held annually and with extended hours.

The sub-committee set out a number of conditions, including a minimum period of five weeks between the close of Camp Bestival and the start of Bestival; that the organisers submit an event management plan to the Council for its approval. The plan must include a traffic management plan setting out measures to minimise the impact of traffic restrictions on local residents going about their daily business; to limit the number and timing of HGV and effluent vehicle movements; and to avoid the bunching of traffic leaving the event.

The Applicant is also required to hold consultation meetings with local residents.

Dorset Police also agreed further conditions with the Applicant.



