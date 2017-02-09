Casual vacancies open for Shaftesbury Town Council

There are three casual vacancies available for Shaftesbury Town Council. One vacancy is available for the West Ward of Shaftesbury Town Council and two for the East Ward of Shaftesbury Town Council.

Nomination papers must be hand delivered to the district council’s Electoral Services Team at Nordon, Salisbury Road, Blandford Forum, Dorset, DT11 7LL by 4pm on 10 February. Nomination papers received by post will not be considered.

Nomination papers are available from: