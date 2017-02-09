Fab February fun at Purbeck Sports Centre

The Wareham-based Sports Centre fabulous selection of activities lined up from 13 to 19 February.



Activities include AFC Bournemouth Football Camp; Junior Lifeguard Academy; Dance workshops; Tennis Camp; Climbing; and an Introduction to Diving.

There are opportunities to swim too, with Swim for all sessions; Pool Playtime; and Family Fun, as well as intensive swimming lessons to get those first-timers ready for the summer.

Groups of two adults and two children can also make a splash in the pool for just £13.50, so come on in and have some fun!

There is also a chance for adults to try a new activity that will help increase fitness, improve self-confidence, reduce stress and skill them up to protect themselves: A free Krav Maga session is taking place at the Sports Centre on Friday 17 February, 7-7.45pm or 7.45-8.30pm. Book in advance.

And, for the 50-plus, the Walking Football £3 Taster on Monday 13 February (7pm-8pm) is a great way to get back into football. Whether you have stopped due to age or injury, this slower version of the traditional game is designed to help people live an active lifestyle. Please book in advance.

Active Youth Afternoons also return for the week. 10s to 18s can bring a friend and enjoy a racket sport and swim for £4.50.

Michelle Goodman, Manager at the Sports Centre, says: “Whether you want to get the kids away from their smartphone, have some family fun or learn something new, we’ve got an action-packed week lined up.

“With lots for the adults too, including a couple of exciting taster sessions, there endless reasons to get active this half-term.”

Regular activities for adults include tennis, swimming, gym, exercise classes, squash and all-weather pitches. Don’t forget to visit the onsite sports bar and café too for lunches, refreshments and all the sports on Sky TV.

See all the details at www.dorsetforyou.com/purbecksportscentre .



