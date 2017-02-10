County farm to open for lambing day this Easter

Dorset County Council tenant farmers John and Karen Wood are to throw open their farm to the public this Easter and will raise funds for the Dorset Youth Marching Band.

The couple, who have run the 210-acre Merley Hall farm in Ashington near Wimborne for the past 15 years, will be hosting the lambing open day for the public on 2 April.

They run a commercial flock of nearly 2,000 Suffolk, Texel crosses and Mules on the farm and neighbouring land, predominantly selling lambs through the Anglo Beef Processors Plant at Yetminster. They also run a wool collection centre from one of their barns for an Irish company.

Karen, who works three days a week as an animal health officer in the county council’s trading standards department, said she was looking forward to this spring’s lambing open day – their fifth in what has become an annual event.

“Last year we had between 400-500 people attending and we raised more than £700 for the air ambulance through donations. This year we are raising money through donations for one of the Wimborne Mayor’s official charities – the Dorset Youth Marching Band.

“We will have a number of veterinary students from the Royal Veterinary College, Edinburgh Vet School and Bristol University on hand to answer questions from the public. I think it is very important for the farming community to get people to connect with farming and food. While Dorset is an agricultural county, we get a number of people from Bournemouth and Poole who say they have never seen a sheep close up.”

The couple are also firm believers in educating youngsters about life on the farm. Each year they host year four pupils from Pamphill Primary School, Wimborne as part of their key stage three curriculum. John also helped out last year on rural affairs presenter Adam Henson’s farm for the televised Countryfile Live event.

Ben Lancaster, Dorset County Council senior estate surveyor, added: “Farm open days are a great opportunity to provide a hands-on experience for the public and better educate them about farming and the countryside as well as raising the profile of our tenants and the Estate.”

