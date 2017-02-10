Have your say on a Colesbrook Conservation Area

From Friday 10 February to Friday 24 March 2017, residents will be asked for their views on a proposal to provide a conservation area at Colesbrook, Gillingham.

The draft report describes the area of Colesbrook thought suitable for a conservation area. Anyone who would like to see the draft report and make comments can do so from Friday 10 February to Friday 24 March 2017 by visiting www.dorsetforyou.com/conservationareas/north or www.gillinghamdorset-tc.gov.uk/

Conservation areas are places of special architectural or historic interest that are protected to ensure people can continue to enjoy their character for years to come. North Dorset District Council is responsible for deciding which places in North Dorset should be conservation areas and for ensuring that their special qualities are safeguarded.

The report and comment form are also available at Gillingham Town Council offices and Gillingham Library.

Cllr David Walsh, North Dorset District Council Portfolio Holder for Planning said: “It is important that residents of North Dorset can enjoy the unique characteristics that our district offers. We therefore would like to invite residents, especially those in the Gillingham and surrounding areas, to have their say on the draft report for the Colesbrook Conservation Area.”

Gillingham Town Council members and officers from North Dorset District Council will be available to answer questions on the report at a drop-in session at the Town Hall, School Road, Gillingham, on Friday 10 February from 4pm to 8pm and Saturday 11 February from 10am to 4pm.

For more information email d3@north-dorset.gov.uk or phone district council on 01258 454111.



