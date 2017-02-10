Purbeck’s information centre scoops another South West excellence award

The Discover Purbeck Information Centre, run by Purbeck District Council, has won Bronze for the second year in a row in the Tourist Information Service of the Year category at the recent South West Tourism Excellence Awards.

Councillor Cherry Brooks, Economy and Infrastructure Portfolio Holder for Purbeck District Council, said: “Achieving the South West Tourism Excellence Award for the second year running is fantastic news! Tourism plays a huge part in Purbeck’s economy, so I am delighted that the first class service provided by our team to visitors, residents and local businesses continues to be recognised.”

The South West Tourism Excellence Awards ceremony took place on 2 February at the new Lansdown Suite of Ashton Gate Stadium in Bristol. The bronze award was collected on behalf of the Discover Purbeck team by Holly Lagden, Tourism Manager, and Lida Mutton, Centre Manager.

Holly Lagden, Tourism Manager, said “It’s a great achievement for this small, dedicated team to continue to punch above their weight competing with much bigger centres across the whole of the South West. I’m so proud of them.”

In October 2016, Discover Purbeck, which is based in Wareham Library, won the Gold Award in the Dorset Tourism Awards Tourist Information Service of The Year category.

