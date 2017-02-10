Repairs scheduled for town centre roads

Five days of surfacing work near Weymouth Harbour will start on Monday 20 February.

As part of Dorset County Council’s highway maintenance programme, Custom House Quay, Commercial Road and Belle Vue are being targeted for repairs.

Due to the narrow width of the road and large machinery used to remove the old road surface, roads will be closed during the day while they are worked on.

On Monday 20 February, Belle Vue will be closed from 9am to 4pm while it is resurfaced and Custom House Quay – between The Esplanade and South Parade – will be closed between 9am and 4pm while it has extensive patching carried out.

On Tuesday 21 February and Wednesday 22 February Commercial Road will be resurfaced, with the road closed between Lower St Albans Street and Custom House Quay at Town Bridge from 9am to 4pm.

On Thursday 23 February extensive patching will take place on Commercial Road between South Parade and St Mary Street, with the road closed between 9am and 4pm.

On Friday 24 February patching by hand will be carried out by Town Bridge at the corner of Custom House Quay and St Mary Street.

Work is being carried out during the day to try and minimise disruption to the numerous night-time businesses along the harbour. Unfortunately, the work to remove the old road surface will be noisy.

Although Dorset County Council is not responsible for the tracks along the harbour, as the rails themselves are the property of Network Rail, the county council, is responsible for maintaining the surrounding road surface. Any removal of the rails, or permanently surfacing over them, would need to be done in discussion with Network Rail after all interested parties had been consulted.

Surfacing over the tracks is not currently within Dorset Highways maintenance plan.

