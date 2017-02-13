Apprenticeship grant funding available for North Dorset Businesses

North Dorset District Council has set up a grant fund of £15k to support apprenticeships, as part of its focus on supporting economic growth.

The purpose of the Apprenticeship Grant Fund is to help make it easier for local businesses to set up apprenticeships, as part of developing their workforce, and will also provide apprenticeship opportunities for local people. The maximum grant is £1,500, and can fund relevant costs, such as equipment, travel, training, and salaries.

Cllr Sherry Jespersen, North Dorset District Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economic Development, said: “We see apprenticeships as a way of accessing a good mix of work and training, and potentially helping to retain people in North Dorset.

“There are many excellent businesses in North Dorset, and so there will be good opportunities for apprenticeships in the area.”

To apply for the fund or to find out more information visit: dorsetforyou.com/north-dorset-economic-growth-fund.

The district council also has a grant scheme to support start-up businesses with small grants, details are also available at: dorsetforyou.com/north-dorset-economic-growth-fund

