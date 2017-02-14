By-elections being held for Shaftesbury Town Council

By-elections are being held for two town councillor positions in Shaftesbury East Ward and one town councillor position in Shaftesbury West Ward on Thursday 9 March.

There will be one polling station for each ward. Residents in the Shaftesbury West Ward will be required to go to Shaftesbury Town Hall. Residents in Shaftesbury East Ward will be required to go to Lindlar Hall. Both polling stations will be open from 7am until 10pm.

The last date for registering to vote at the by-election is Tuesday 21 February. Residents of both wards can register at www.gov.uk/register-to-vote

Applications, amendments or cancellations of postal votes and amendments or cancellations of proxy votes must reach the Elections Team at South Walks House, South Walks Road, Dorchester, Dorset DT1 1UZ by 5pm on Wednesday, 22nd February 2017.

New applications to vote by proxy at this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at South Walks House, South Walks Road, Dorchester, Dorset DT1 1UZ by 5pm on Wednesday 1 March 2017.