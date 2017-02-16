Harbour wall strengthening works to take place

West Dorset District Council have appointed Raymond Brown Construction to carry out works to strengthen the quay walls at West Bay’s deep water berth due to start next week.

Work will be commencing on Monday 20 February and will run for around 16 weeks. Normal working hours will be Monday to Friday between 7.30am and 6pm, while Saturday works (if required) will run between 8am and 2pm.



The masonry and concrete harbour walls at the West Bay Deep Water Berth (DWB) have suffered substantial settlement over many years and are now in a poor condition.



Works will be done to stabilise the quay wall by constructing a concrete slab on the quayside that will reduce the forces placed on it by the movement of vehicles and fishing equipment. The quay wall will be strengthened further by inserting small diameter piles through it into the ground below as well repairing the stonework.





Cllr John Russell, West Dorset District Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Environmental Protection and Assets, said:



“We are pleased to be able to take this much needed maintenance work forward, during this time we will also be installing electric and water services and mooring bollards as well as new lifting equipment for unloading fishing boats.



“Public access to the quayside along the deep water berth section will not be permitted during the works but the rest of the harbour quayside will be available for people to enjoy. We will endeavour to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum for residents, businesses and the general public.”

