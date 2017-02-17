Dorset councils digital transformation of Environmental Health services

In a pioneering move towards shared working practices, Dorset councils have carried out a shared procurement exercise for an Environmental Health system that will improve customer service.

The Dorset Councils Partnership, comprising Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, West Dorset District Council and North Dorset District Council, together with Purbeck District Council carried out a shared procurement exercise for the implementation and maintenance of a single cloud-based platform for the delivery of Environmental Health services across the communities in Dorset.

Environmental Health is recognised for providing essential services to local businesses and residents across the county in the following areas: Food Safety, Health & Safety, Public Protection, Environmental Quality, Housing Improvement and Licensing. The councils recognised early on that these services required a regulatory system that would improve response to customers and enable services to operate more efficiently and effectively through the provision of a solution which would include digital services as standard.

Having quickly identified that the use of separate software systems to assist with the provision of these essential services did not adequately support the councils’ forward-thinking objectives, they came together to procure a single instance cloud-based platform for the shared delivery of Environmental Health Services to the citizens and businesses of Dorset.

The councils sought to replace their existing legacy systems with a single cloud-based solution that could be fully managed off-premises, customised by the users and which would be future-proofed for the life of the contract. It was imperative that the chosen provider could demonstrate innovative, forward thinking and a clear knowledge in the services provided within Environmental Health business, backed up with a proven track record in the provision of a fully integrated end-to-end solution in a shared services capacity.

Following a stringent procurement exercise, the contract was successfully awarded to Tascomi Ltd for the provision of the ‘Tascomi Public Protection’ platform. Tascomi has over ten years’ experience creating industry-leading, cloud-based software which enables councils to break free of paper-based workflows and embrace mobile working, collaborative working and shared services.

Tascomi Public Protection is a fully cloud-based solution, which can be accessed remotely through any mobile device with a modern web browser – with no requirement for mobile working extensions or third party licences. The system is fully-hosted, which removes the need for the deployment and support of internal IT server network infrastructure and also includes a UK-based ISO 27001 accredited Private Cloud for the secure storage of all customer data.

The unique technology available within Tascomi software places no restrictions on the number of Councils involved within a single database of their mobile software solutions. This optimises the assets, time and resources of multiple councils, with secure separation of customer data, within a single software instance and in doing so, maximises the use of ICT investment across all organisations involved.

Graham Duggan, Head of Community Protection at the Dorset Councils Partnership & Chair of the DCP & Purbeck Project Board, commented on the successful outcome of the shared procurement exercise:

“Following the tender process, we selected Tascomi as their cloud based Public Protection solution scored the highest out of all suppliers on both quality and price. Tascomi’s tender response was backed up by very good feedback, which we received from their existing customers. The tender response was well structured and easy to understand and gave us the information that we needed to make an informed decision.

Tascomi have been quick in getting the implementation process underway. We are looking forward to an exciting journey working in partnership with Tascomi to implement a cloud based solution that we feel confident will deliver the benefits of mobile computing and digital transformation.”

The Dorset Councils Partnership and Purbeck District Council continue to be ambitious in their pursuit of digital service transformation and is committed to facing future challenges head-on to achieve the best outcome for the customers and communities they serve.

