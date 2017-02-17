Residents have chance to shape their community

Residents of Chetnole and Stockwood have the opportunity to shape their community through the development of a Neighbourhood Plan.West Dorset District Council has received a request from Chetnole and Stockwood Parish Council for the approval of a Neighbourhood Area, which is the first formal stage of preparing a plan.

A Neighbourhood Plan aims to give residents more control over their local area, when plans for new homes, shops and offices in their town or village are considered.

Residents who have any comments about whether this is the right area for the Neighbourhood Plan to cover can send them to the Spatial Policy team at West Dorset District Council by Friday 17 March 2017.

Once the plan is written, it will be consulted on locally and submitted to the district council for independent examination. It will also be subject to a local referendum to make sure it has the support of local people.

Cllr Ian Gardner, West Dorset District Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Planning, said: “Residents in Chetnole and Stockwood have a great chance to plan the future of their area.

“Anyone who wishes to have their say on the neighbourhood plan area can do so by sending their comments to the district council.”

Residents can comment by post at West Dorset District Council, South Walks House, South Walks Road, Dorchester, DT1 1UZ or email s.policy@westdorset-weymouth.gov.uk.

Those interested in helping with the preparation of the Neighbourhood Plan can contact The Parish Clerk by email at clerk@chetnoleandstockwood-pc.gov.uk

Any parish council or parish meeting that might be interested in forming a neighbourhood plan should contact s.policy@westdorset-weymouth.gov.uk for more information.

