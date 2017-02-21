East Dorset sets out its position on Future Dorset



East Dorset District Council members will be writing to the Secretary of State, Rt Hon, Sajid Javid, to set out their position on local government reorganisation in Dorset.

Members do not feel that the proposal for Future Dorset, submitted by six local authorities across Dorset, would best serve the people of East Dorset. At Full Council on 30 January they voted 17-12 against supporting the submission.

At their Full Council meeting on 20 February, members formally approved the minutes of the meeting of 30 January, and these will be sent along with the letter, and all other supporting documents.

The letter, which will be sent on behalf of the council from Cllr Spencer Flower, Leader of the Council, sets out the key points raised during the comprehensive debate held by members.

This includes a feeling by members that a loss of control over services such as planning could leave the local area open to development, including the loss of green belt land. There was also a feeling amongst some members that the consultation process did not accurately reflect the views of residents in their own wards and that not all possible options had been fully explored. Members felt that if given more time to fully explore all options there would be alternatives which retain the best of the current system while achieving better service outcomes for local people.

Cllr Spencer Flower, Leader of the Council, East Dorset District Council, said: “East Dorset District Council, along with every council in Dorset, held an open and democratic debate on local government reorganisation in January. Members opted not to support the submission that has been made to the Secretary of State but we ask that he gives our view full consideration when making the decision as to whether or not to support the proposal for two unitary councils in Dorset.

“We have made very significant progress in partnership with Christchurch Borough Council and have been in the forefront of innovative ways responding to austerity. We have no aversion to change but members must consider it to be one which would best serve the people of East Dorset.”

