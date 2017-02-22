Acting Leader appointed in Christchurch

Cllr David Flagg has been appointed as Acting Leader for Christchurch Borough Council.

The decision comes after a vote of no confidence was held in the former leadership team, Cllr Ray Nottage and Cllr Claire Bath, by the Conservative group.

Cllr Flagg, who represents the Burton Ward, has been a councillor for 18 years and was Portfolio Holder for Effective Council prior to his appointment as Acting Leader.

Cllr David Flagg, Acting Leader of the Council, Christchurch Borough Council, said: “My priority now is moving forward with all members of Christchurch Borough Council. This is an extremely important time for local authorities across Dorset and Christchurch councillors must now take time to explore the alternative local government reorganisation options that we feel would achieve the best outcomes for service delivery and our residents.

“I look forward to working with colleagues to ensure the council continues to run efficiently and effectively and am honoured members have trusted me with the position of Leader.”

A new Leader will be formally appointed by the Conservative group when they meet in March. All existing Portfolio Holders currently remain in post.



