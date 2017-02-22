Christchurch sets out its position on Future Dorset

Christchurch Borough Council members have agreed to make representations to the Secretary of State, Rt Hon, Sajid Javid, to set out their position on local government reorganisation in Dorset.

The decision comes after members approved a motion, put forward by Acting Leader, Cllr David Flagg at Full Council on 21 February. They also formally approved the minutes of the meeting of 31 January, and these will be sent along with a letter, and all other supporting documents considered by members.

The letter, which will be sent on behalf of the council from Cllr David Flagg, Acting Leader of the Council, sets out the key points raised during the comprehensive debate held by members.

This includes deep concerns about the proposed harmonisation of council tax as Christchurch residents would end up paying more than Bournemouth and Poole for the next 20 years. There was also a feeling amongst some members that a loss of control over services such as planning could leave the local area open to development, including the loss of green belt land. Some members felt that the consultation process was flawed and the results did not accurately reflect the views of residents in their own wards.

Cllr David Flagg, Acting Leader of the Council, Christchurch Borough Council, said: “Christchurch Borough Council, along with every council in Dorset, held an open and democratic debate on local government reorganisation in January. Having voted against the recommendation put before us, we were disappointed that the six councils that supported a submission did not seek to establish any common ground with the three councils who voted not to.

“Members opted not to support the submission that has been made to the Secretary of State but we understand it is necessary to explore alternative arrangements which the council can utilise to reduce costs and maintain services while retaining its sovereignty including working with the other two councils who did not support the submission.

“We ask that the Secretary of State gives our view full consideration when making the decision as to whether or not to support the proposal for two unitary councils in Dorset.”

Members also agreed to establish a Local Government Options Task and Finish Group. This group will be made up of the Leader, along with two members from both Policy and Resources Committee and Scrutiny and Policy Overview Committee.

