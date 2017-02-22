Town bridge joins world landmarks turning red

Weymouth Town Bridge will turn red on the evening of Wednesday, 22 February to ‘shine a light’ on a devastating brain condition.

Both Dorset County Council – which owns the bridge – and Weymouth and Portland Borough Council are lending their support to World Encephalitis Day to raise awareness of the condition, an inflammation of the brain.

Encephalitis affects 500,000 people globally each year.

The campaign, led by The Encephalitis Society, will also see other world-famous landmarks go red, including Niagara Falls; the fountains at Trafalgar Square, London; the Swan Bell Tower in Perth, Australia; The Millennium Bridge, Newcastle; Blackpool Tower; The Peace Bridge, which links the U.S.A with Canada, among other iconic landmarks.

Supporters of World Encephalitis Day are also being asked to wear items of red clothing on 22 February and share them on social media using the hashtag, #RED4WED.

Local support for the campaign follows a recent appeal by Weymouth residents Louise and Liam Briers who have warned about the dangers of encephalitis after their daughter Olivia was struck down by the condition.

Councillor Jeff Cant, Leader of Weymouth & Portland Borough Council, said:

“The Weymouth and Portland community has a reputation for its generosity and for reaching out to others in need and are pleased to help with raising awareness of this devastating condition by joining other significant sites throughout the world in illuminating Weymouth Town Bridge.”

Cllr Peter Finney, Dorset County Council’s Cabinet member for environment, highways and infrastructure, said:

“As owners of Weymouth Town Bridge, we are very happy to join others around the world in turning the lights red to mark World Encephalitis Day and help raise awareness of this serious condition.”

Dr Ava Easton, Chief Executive of The Encephalitis Society, said: “World Encephalitis Day is the most important day of the year for people who have been affected by encephalitis.

“It is the day when we all come together to make as much noise as possible about the condition as possible so we can educate the public and health professionals.

“Our hope is to illuminate as many homes, buildings and landmarks across the world as possible on 22 February and ‘shine a light on encephalitis.’”

In the UK alone, encephalitis affects 6,000 people annually – more than certain types of meningitis and motor neurone disease and yet remains less well known.

Those who survive are often left with an acquired brain injury, the consequence of which means a return to work or education can be difficult.

Encephalitis can affect abilities such as concentration, attention, thinking, memory, judgement and inhibition, while leaving a legacy of additional challenges such as epilepsy or fatigue.

Dr Ava Easton, Chief Executive of The Encephalitis Society, said: “Imagine waking up a completely different person – this is essentially what it can be like for some survivors of encephalitis.

“The acquired brain injury brought about by encephalitis is very much a ‘hidden disability.’ A person you know may look exactly the same, but inside it can be a different matter. And it is not just the survivor who is affected, encephalitis and its consequences also has an impact on their families, friends, work colleagues or even school friends.

“Encephalitis has a widespread and long-lasting impact which is why our aim is to make as many people as possible aware of the condition and the devastation it can leave in its wake.”

For more information, visit www.worldencephalitisday.org

