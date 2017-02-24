Have your say on possible new locations for waste and recycling facilities

Local residents are asked to give their views on possible new locations for future waste and recycling facilities in the Blandford and Purbeck area.

Two sites for the development of a new waste management centre in Blandford have been suggested, Langton Lodge Farm at Black Lane and land east of Sunrise Business Park. They are being considered as alternatives to a site consulted on by Dorset County Council last year – land to the south of Sunrise Business Park.

The proposals include a recycling centre, waste transfer facility and vehicle depot and would replace the existing facility on Holland Way Industrial Estate.

In addition, Binnegar Environmental Park, East Stoke, near Wareham is being considered for a facility to manage black bag waste. The park was granted planning permission for a variety of waste management activities in 2010. The new proposals include the management of up to 100,000 tonnes a year of non-hazardous residual waste from the commercial and industrial sector.

Dorset County Council, together with Bournemouth and Poole councils, is encouraging people to give their views before the consultation ends on 5 April.

Cllr Peter Finney, Cabinet member for the environment, infrastructure and highways at the county council, said: “There is a real need for improved waste management facilities in the county, and we strongly encourage local residents to give us their views on the new proposals.

“We are pleased that so many local residents took part in last year’s consultation, and, as expected, a wide range of issues were raised to the proposed new waste sites.

“This included concerns over traffic in residential areas, impact on the local economy and on quality of life for wildlife, residents and businesses nearby.

“The comments will help us shape the final draft Waste Plan for Bournemouth, Dorset and Poole.”

The new site proposals will be reviewed in the light of responses, before a final draft Waste Plan is published in October.

The Plan, along with a plan on mineral sites, will then be submitted to the Secretary of State for examination. Residents can find out more and have their say online .

A response form can also be requested from the minerals and waste planning policy team on 01305 228585 or by emailing mwdf@dorsetcc.gov.uk.

A summary of the outcomes of last year’s consultation on the Waste Plan is also published on the website.