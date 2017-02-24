Lots of interest in Purbeck Local Plan Q and A session

There is still time to submit questions for a session taking place on Thursday 16 March at the Purbeck School, Wareham.

Purbeck District Council is offering an opportunity for interested parties to ask questions about the current review of the Purbeck Local Plan. The special session is running from 5.00pm until 6.30pm at the School.

There has been a lot of interest so far and questions already submitted include topics such as Green Belt, infrastructure and transport.

The District Council is currently reviewing the Local Plan, following a consultation which took place in summer 2016. The consultation sought views on options to deliver around 3,080 extra homes in the district over the next 16 years to 2033, on top of 2,520 homes already identified in the Purbeck Local Plan Part 1.

Councillor Peter Wharf, Chairman of the Purbeck Local Plan Review Advisory Group said: “This session forms part of our review process and we have already had a lot of interest from people who wish to ask questions.

“People made their views quite clear during the consultation and this session will enable us all to get down to considerable detail.

“We are working with parish councils, individuals and residents’ groups to develop a revised plan based on solid evidence and the questions and answers will form an important part of that process.”

Anyone wishing to ask a question about the local plan review and the additional work which the Council is currently undertaking is encouraged to attend.

The Council would be grateful to receive written questions in advance so that responses can be prepared. Questions can be submitted by e-mail to localplan@purbeck-dc.gov.uk. However this does not prevent anyone from asking questions on the night.

Also at the meeting on the 16th, there will be an opportunity for attendees to receive an update report on the Local Plan review. This will be presented to the Council’s Local Plan Review Advisory Group, which is meeting at 7.00pm, following the question and answer session.

3,300 responses to the 2016 consultation highlighted a number of concerns. Issues raised included significant objection to the overall number of new homes proposed; the location of new housing sites; the need for more affordable homes for local people; and concerns about flooding and loss of Green Belt and AONB land. The Council has recently published a full consultation report which includes a summary of the responses and explains how the Council will be seeking to address the concerns.

As a result of the responses, the Council has made a commitment to undertake a series of additional studies, including relooking at housing numbers; environmental constraints; flooding; AONB; Green Belt; and impacts on the transport network; as well as the effect of second homes. The Council is also relooking at boundaries and smaller developments and will update information in light of new economic data, including the implications of leaving the European Union.

There will be further opportunities for comments on the plan throughout the year.

