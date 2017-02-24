Purbeck District Council agrees its council tax for 2017/18

There will be an increase of around 10 pence per week (£5 for the full year) in Purbeck District Council’s portion of the council tax for a Band D household.

The increase means a Band D household will pay £182.41 council tax for the District Council’s portion (around 10%) of the annual council tax bill. The other 90% is made up of charges for: Dorset County Council; the Dorset Police & Crime Commissioner; Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Authority; plus any town or parish charge (if applicable).

Proposing the rise, Council Leader, Councillor Gary Suttle, said: “Every year this task becomes more challenging, but again, through continued prudent financial management, officers have managed to balance the budget without the loss of services.”

Councillor Suttle continued: “We will see more difficult times in the coming years with government funding, such as new homes bonus, reducing further, yet services will need to be maintained.

“The Council will continue the financial management which has enabled it to maintain services to the residents of Purbeck, but I ask all councillors to prepare for a difficult two years to come.”

Councillors voted unanimously in favour of the increase.

Since austerity measures were introduced in 2008, Purbeck District Council’s funding from central government has reduced by over 80%.

The Council had a savings target of £380,000 for 2017/18 and is expected to save a further £230,000 in 2018/19 and £110,000 in 2019/20.

The total annual charge for a Band D household in Purbeck will be £1,774.45, plus any town or parish charge.

See the full revenue budget (Recommendations from Council, Tuesday 21 February 2017 – 4mb, 117 pages)

