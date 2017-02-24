Purbeck District Council to set out its position on council reorganisation

Purbeck District Council is to write to the Secretary of State for Communities and Local Government, Sajid Javid, setting out its position on local government reorganisation in Dorset.

The letter will include a copy of the minutes of the Council’s Extraordinary Meeting of 31 January 2017.

This course of action was agreed on 21 February 2017, when Purbeck District Councillors formally approved the minutes of the January meeting and agreed communication be sent to the Secretary of State.

At the January meeting, Councillors voted against a recommendation to make a submission to the Secretary of State requesting that Dorset’s nine councils should be replaced by two new unitary councils.

Councillor Gary Suttle, Leader of Purbeck District Council, told Purbeck District Councillors at their February meeting: “We had an open and honest debate at our January meeting and you chose not to support a submission to the Secretary of State that Dorset’s nine councils should be replaced by two.

“If the Secretary of State is minded to accept the submission by the six councils which agreed the proposals for two unitary councils, Purbeck District Council will be asked again to give consideration to supporting this proposal.”

Following council meetings throughout Dorset in January, a request to change the structure of local government across Dorset was submitted by six local authorities.

