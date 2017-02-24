Sea cadets honoured

Weymouth Sea Cadets have been given the Honorary Freedom of the Borough of Weymouth and Portland.They were awarded the honour last night (23/2) by Weymouth & Portland Borough Council.

It means they are entitled to march through the borough’s streets on ceremonial occasions.

Councillor Richard Kosior, Mayor of Weymouth and Portland, said: “I am delighted to award this honour to our wonderful sea cadets. It is an expression of admiration for their achievements and recognises their long association with our borough.

“We greatly value the contribution they make to our community and would like to thank them for all their hard work.”

The honour means Weymouth Sea Cadets can parade through the streets with their drums beating and colours flying.

