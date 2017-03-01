96% of Dorset children offered their first choice of secondary school

Children across the country have found out which secondary school they will be going to in September 2017.

In the Dorset County Council area, 96% of children received the good news that they have got a place at their first choice of school. This breaks down to 97% of those starting upper school (Year 7) and 95% of those starting secondary school (Year 9).

This is an increase on last year’s figure of 94% of first preferences (95% upper and 93% secondary).

Dorset County Council processed a total of 3,803 applications from Dorset residents in readiness for Secondary National Offer Day today.

Less than 3% of applicants got into their second choice of secondary or upper school and 0.4% their third choice. One per cent received an alternative offer at a school that was not a named preference, which is either the catchment school or the next nearest

Cllr Deborah Croney, Dorset County Council’s Cabinet member for learning, skills and children’s safeguarding, said:

“Secondary Offer Day is a big day for children, parents and carers as they find out about their future education. We are absolutely delighted that 96% of children, a 2% increase on last year, have received an offer of a place at their first preference school.

“I would like to congratulate all those who were successful and commiserate the very small number who may be feeling disappointed. Whichever preference they received, I want to wish all Dorset children the best of luck to as they prepare to take the next step in their education in September.”