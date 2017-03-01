North Dorset gets road cash boost

Gillingham has secured £3.45m from the Government for roads infrastructure to support new homes and jobs.

The money will help pay for improved roads and junctions needed for 1,800 planned new homes and an employment development south of the fast-growing north Dorset town.

It’s part of £19.5m that Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership secured from the latest round of the Government’s Local Growth Fund to help create jobs, support businesses and encourage growth in the county.

The funding for Gillingham will go towards improvements to the Enmore Green link road and junction upgrades on the B3081 Shaftesbury Road and B3092 New Road, providing access to the housing land and a 27-acre extension of the Brickfields Industrial Estate.

Cllr Peter Finney, Dorset County Council’s Cabinet member for environment, highways and infrastructure, said:

“This funding for Gillingham will help provide essential highway improvements on key routes in the town, which will support the development of new homes and the creation of more jobs for the local area.”

Cllr Graham Carr-Jones, Leader of North Dorset District Council, said:

“The strategic housing and commercial development is the most significant planned for Dorset. I am delighted that its importance has been recognised by the Government and Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership.

“Dorset and Gillingham needs the additional homes for local working people to boost the economy and the increased industrial space will provide local jobs. The funding commitment gives confidence to developers to make early progress.”

Gordon Page, chairman of Dorset Local Enterprise Partnership, said:

“Gillingham is rapidly expanding and its strong industry base shows great economic growth potential. We are delighted to have secured £3.45 million of growth deal funding to help improve transport infrastructure around the town, which will support new jobs and housing.”