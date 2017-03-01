Parking permits go digital

Resident and visitor on-street parking permits issued by Dorset County Council are going virtual.

From Wednesday 1 March residents will be able to apply online for on-street parking permits.

The new virtual permits will be electronic and – just like paying for parking on your phone – there will be nothing to display in your vehicle.

The permits will be managed by MiPermit on behalf of the county council and, although residents will be able to contact MiPermit by phone, the online service will make permit applications available at any time of day, 24 hours a day, and ready to use straight away.

Simon Gledhill, Dorset Highways network traffic manager, said: “Our current on-street parking permit holders don’t need to do anything until their permit is due for renewal, they will get their usual reminder letter with the details of how to apply for their new permit.

“Our enforcement officers will have access to the registered permit holders through their handheld devices – so although there will no longer be a paper permit in your car, we will still be able provide enforcement in our residents permit scheme areas.”