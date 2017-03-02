Bourton Neighbourhood Plan Consultation

Bourton have been preparing a neighbourhood plan that they want to be used when planning decisions are made.

The parish council has asked North Dorset District Council to arrange for its proposed plan to be assessed by an independent examiner.

Cllr David Walsh, North Dorset District Council’s Planning Portfolio Holder, said: “Neighbourhood plans are a great way for a community to shape their area. I would encourage people with an interest in the Bourton area to have their say on the plan before 7 April.”



Consultation is currently taking place on the plan, details of which can be found at www.dorsetforyou.com/planning/north-dorset/planning-policy or by contacting the North Dorset District Council’s Planning Policy Team by email planningpolicy@north-dorset.gov.uk

All comments must be received by Friday 7 April 2017. These will then be sent to the examiner along with the plan. The examiner’s report is expected later this year and, depending upon what this says, the district council will arrange for a referendum within the parish to decide if the plan should come into force.