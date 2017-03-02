Have your say on coastal projects in Christchurch

Do you support the idea of art installations on Highcliffe Beach? Would you like to see a boardwalk installed?

Christchurch Borough Council has launched an innovative new website ‘Christchurch Coastal Connections’ to help you quickly and conveniently join the conversation and give your feedback. The website, www.christchurchyoursay.co.uk , is a brand new site which encourages residents and visitors to voice their views on the future management of our beautiful coastline.

The ‘Christchurch Coastal Connections’ website has been funded following the Community and Open Spaces Team being awarded monies from the Coastal Community Fund. This funding was received to make improvements to the open space at Highcliffe Beach, and part of the award was utilised to create this exciting online service. The site gives people the opportunity to engage in projects and voice their views on the future management of our beaches

Gary Foyle, Community & Recreation Team Leader said ‘’The views of residents and visitors are vitally important to us. The grant we received has allowed us to develop this exciting new digital platform, which will help shape the future of our coastline. We hope people will sign up to this new service and tell us what they think ’’.

Cllr David Flagg, Acting Leader and Portfolio Holder for Effective Council said ‘’This is a wonderful new opportunity for Christchurch residents to give their views. I’m delighted that our Community and Open Spaces Team have developed this forward thinking digital platform.’’

You can already have your say on a potential boardwalk and there’s even ideas for how public art could look on the beach.

To join the conversation, register at http://www.christchurchyoursay.co.uk/users/sign_up