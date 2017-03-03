Annual dredging works set to take place

Annual dredging works are set to take place in West Bay and Lyme Regis during March.

Works at West Bay will begin on Saturday 11 March and last for eight days, with no night shift work required.



West Bay’s dredging works will be carried out using a large hydraulic pump. Large pipes from the pump will run alongside and over the main pier, replenishing West Beach. This takes away the need to close the esplanade for dump truck usage. The main pier will remain open to the public. West Beach will be closed to the public.

Works will begin in Lyme Regis on Saturday 20 March and will last for 10 days, with no night shift work required.

Works in Lyme Regis will also be carried out using a large hydraulic pump, with pipes running from the excavator through to dump trucks located on the beach. Dump trucks will be in operation replenishing the beach requiring sections to be closed off to the public. The promenade will remain open throughout the works.



Banksmen will be on site for both sets of work to ensure public safety.

Cllr Russell, West Dorset District Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Environmental Protection and Assets, said:

“These works are essential for maintaining the day-to-day running of both harbours, and ensures the beaches are fully replenished for residents and visitors to enjoy in the warmer months.

“Times and dates for these works are dictated by the tide schedule. We have avoided school half-term and Easter weekend to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.”