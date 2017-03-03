Update on avian influenza (bird flu) in Dorset: change to controls

An update to avian influenza (bird flu) controls that have been in place across the country since December.

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) controls are being updated from 28 February with relaxation in some areas but not in areas where the risk is higher, including large parts of Dorset.

Cases of bird flu were confirmed in wild swans in Dorset in January of this year and that local wild bird population was declared clear of the disease on 23 February. Infected areas are still a problem in parts of the North of England and Suffolk.

Advice for people who keep birds

Poultry keepers need to remain vigilant and follow the updated advice on the Defra web pages. This includes an interactive map detailing which areas are subject to ‘prevention’ and ‘surveillance’ zone controls and those other areas judged to be ‘higher risk’.

In Dorset although there are no longer any confirmed cases of disease there are ‘higher risk’ areas identified across large parts of Weymouth and Portland; East and West Dorset; Purbeck; Christchurch; Bournemouth and Poole. In these areas existing controls continue so birds must still be housed in permanent or temporary sheds; or outside in a fenced run which is fully covered by netting. In other areas not included in the higher risk areas there is some relaxation on the controls.

Can people catch bird flu?

There have never been any reported cases of the H5N8 virus being transmitted to humans. Public Health England’s advice is that the risk posed by this strain to human health is ‘very low’.

Is there a risk to dogs?

Dogs are not natural hosts for bird flu and there have been no reported cases of them becoming infected by picking up dead birds. However, as a precaution you should take reasonable measures to prevent your dog coming into direct contact with wildfowl and ensure that they do not eat dead birds.

Reporting dead birds

If you find dead wild waterfowl (swans, geese or ducks) or other dead wild birds such as gulls or birds of prey, you can report it to the Defra helpline on 03459 33 55 77. The birds will be collected and tested to help understand how the disease spreads geographically and in different types of bird.

If you are concerned that poultry keepers in Dorset are not protecting their birds you can contact Dorset County Council’s trading standards animal health team on 01305 224475 or email trading standards