Apprenticeship opportunities in Dorset

Councils have come together to show support for apprentices.



Our Dorset National Apprentice Week 2017 [March 6-10] celebrates the successes of apprenticeships around the county and the positive impact they have had on individuals and organisations. Apprenticeships combine on-the-job training with nationally recognised qualifications. There’s a whole range of career opportunities in public services across Dorset.



As part of this North Dorset District Council, West Dorset District Council, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council and Dorset County Council have created some new video content to champion and highlight the vital role that apprenticeships can play in kick-starting a career. This can be found on www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/jobs-and-careers/apprenticeships

Cllr Deborah Croney, Dorset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Learning and Skills said: “We are really excited to be taking forward the government reforms for apprenticeship opportunities. We’re committed to breaking down barriers and creating a ladder of opportunity for people everywhere and need talented and ambitious people of all ages and backgrounds.

“We especially want young people in Dorset to get the opportunities they deserve and pursue a career in the public sector.”

Matt Prosser, Chief Executive of North Dorset District Council, West Dorset District Council and Weymouth & Portland Borough Council said: “We are helping to ensure young people in the community have the opportunity to develop their knowledge and experience in the world of work.

“To work towards this, we have been proactive in recruiting and supporting apprentices in a variety of roles within the organisation. The partnership has recruited six apprentices and is currently recruiting a further three.

North Dorset District Council, West Dorset District Council and Weymouth & Portland Borough Council have also created an internal initiative, the Apprentice Youth Forum. This is a self-organising group, fully supported by line managers to further develop the apprentices’ knowledge, skills and experience.