National Apprenticeship Week – Building a future for farming in Dorset

Tenants on the Dorset County Council Farm Estate are providing a fertile ground for the next generation of farmers in the county.

Dairy farmer Stuart Angell took on Sam Ridley a couple of years ago after advertising in the local paper. Mr Angell, who has run the 190-acre tenant farm at Margaret Marsh for the past 14 years, looks after 320 dairy cows across rented land around Shaftesbury and Child Okeford. Milk from the herd goes to the Coop under a Muller Dairies contract.

Sam’s job on the farm included milking, scraping out the cubicles, feeding the calves and general maintenance on the farm.

“We employed Sam on a full-time basis and he went to Kingston Maurward College one day a week throughout his time here and his work on farm was regularly assessed.

“It was great to see Sam grow into the role day by day under my supervision. It worked very well for both of us. Sam has just left to go to a dairy farm near Wareham where he has more responsibility – it’s the next step up on the farming ladder,” said Stuart.

Sam said the apprenticeship was definitely worth doing: “When I was on the farm it didn’t feel as if I was a student. I learnt so much about the health and welfare of the cows, which helped me get this new job. It was very satisfying completing jobs, such as putting in some cow cubicles on the farm.

“It was also good to go into college and find out what others are doing and getting tips from everybody else.”

Ruth Dunford, Kingston Maurward College work-based learning coordinator and assessor, said the college ran apprenticeships across a range of fields, from agriculture to environmental conservation.

“Many apprentices want to work outside and earn money, but also a day in the classroom every week provides them with a firm foundation, and it’s good for them socially to be able to mix with others of their own age.

“Assessors go out on farm to see employers on a regular basis – every eight to ten weeks – to make sure everything is going to plan.”

Councillor Hilary Cox, chair of Dorset County Council’s County Farms Liaison Panel, said tenant farmers were in a great position to help others on the first rungs of the agricultural ladder: “Over the years, we have had a number of tenants who have taken on apprentices thanks to our close links with Kingston Maurward. The whole ethos of the County Farm Estate is to encourage people into farming and apprenticeships do just that. It also shows the importance and value of our smaller family farms.”

It’s National Apprentice Week 2017 from 6-10 March, and North Dorset District Council, West Dorset District Council, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council and Dorset County Council have created some new video content to champion and highlight the vital role that apprenticeships can play in kick-starting a career.