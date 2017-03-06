Paul Hilliard has been elected as councillor to represent the Mudeford and Friars Cliff ward

Posted on No Comments on Paul Hilliard has been elected as councillor to represent the Mudeford and Friars Cliff ward

Paul Hilliard has been elected as councillor to represent the Mudeford and Friars Cliff ward in Christchurch following a by-election.

 

The results of the by-election, held on Thursday 2 March 2017, are:

  • Fiona Janeen Cownie – Green Party – 72
  • Sheila Gray – Independent – 466
  • Paul Alan Hilliard – The Conservative Party – 629
  • Julian Edward Spurr – Labour Party – 91
  • Lawrence Wilson – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 85

The official turnout for the by-election was 31.6% per cent.

Other councillors for the Mudeford and Friars Cliff ward are Cllr Claire Bath (Conservative) and Cllr Trevor Watts (Conservative).

The by-election followed the resignation of Cllr Andrew Barfield due to personal issues.

The result means that Christchurch Borough Council remains in Conservative overall control. There are 21 Conservative, 1 UKIP and 2 Independent members.

Christchurch Borough Council is made up of 24 councillors from 11 wards.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *