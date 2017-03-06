Paul Hilliard has been elected as councillor to represent the Mudeford and Friars Cliff ward in Christchurch following a by-election.

The results of the by-election, held on Thursday 2 March 2017, are:

Fiona Janeen Cownie – Green Party – 72

– Green Party – 72 Sheila Gray – Independent – 466

– Independent – 466 Paul Alan Hilliard – The Conservative Party – 629

– The Conservative Party – 629 Julian Edward Spurr – Labour Party – 91

– Labour Party – 91 Lawrence Wilson – UK Independence Party (UKIP) – 85

The official turnout for the by-election was 31.6% per cent.

Other councillors for the Mudeford and Friars Cliff ward are Cllr Claire Bath (Conservative) and Cllr Trevor Watts (Conservative).

The by-election followed the resignation of Cllr Andrew Barfield due to personal issues.

The result means that Christchurch Borough Council remains in Conservative overall control. There are 21 Conservative, 1 UKIP and 2 Independent members.

Christchurch Borough Council is made up of 24 councillors from 11 wards.