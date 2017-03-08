Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth: 13 March 2017

Dorset borough, district and town councils are set to host ‘Fly a Flag for the Commonwealth’ events across the county on 13 March.​

North Dorset, West Dorset and Weymouth & Portland Councils will be hosting flag-raising events to mark the occasion alongside Blandford and Sturminster Town Councils.

This unique initiative will see over 850 other Commonwealth Flags raised in 38 Commonwealth countries.

A specially written Commonwealth Affirmation will be read out at each ceremony before the raising of the Commonwealth Flag at 10am.

West Dorset District Council’s ceremony will be held at South Walks House and will be hosted by West Dorset District Council Chairman, Cllr Peter Shorland.

Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s ceremony will be held at Commercial Road and will be led by Weymouth & Portland Mayor, Cllr Richard Kosior.

At the Market Place in Blandford, a short ceremony including the Commonwealth Affirmation will take place and the Commonwealth Anthem will be played while the flag is flown outside the Corn Exchange.

Members of the public are invited to mark this occasion with Blandford Town Council. Following the service refreshments will be served in the Corn Exchange.

North Dorset District Council will fly the Commonwealth flag throughout the day at their Nordon Office.

At the Railway Gardens in Sturminster Newton the Mayor, town councillors and children from William Barnes Primary school will gather to take part in the ceremony. A short performance by the school choir will form part of the ceremony.

Following closely on from the ‘Fly a Flag for Commonwealth’ ceremonies, West Dorset District Council and Weymouth & Portland Borough Council will each be holding a Single Commemorative Act marking the centenary of World War One.

The ceremonies will begin with guests arriving at either South Walks House in Dorchester or Weymouth’s Commercial Road Office where four commemorative candles will have been lit. This will be followed by a reading which sets out the reasons for the Single Commemorative act.

The end of the reading will lead to a symbolic extinguishing of the four candles after which all guests will be asked to remain silent for two minutes as a mark of respect. After this three candles will be lit and a final war time reading will take place.