Making charges fairer for Adult Social Care

Dorset County Council’s Cabinet has approved some changes to the way that charges are calculated for the care and support that adults receive.

Following a 10-week public consultation about charges towards the cost of adult social care, the responses have been used to put together the framework for a revised policy for future charging. Over 370 people gave their views in a variety of ways, showing overall support for changes put forward. The current policy was last reviewed over two years ago.

The county council will phase in a new, means-tested, policy which will come into effect on 1 April that is fair to everyone and will deliver a personalised service. From this date, new service users will be assessed under the revised policy. Nothing will change for existing service users until a personalised means-test has been undertaken. We will also offer people a check to make sure that they are claiming all of the welfare benefits they are entitled to receive.

The council will no longer automatically disregard the initial 25% of disability-related benefit income in the financial means-test. In all cases, it will continue to be the means-test that determines the person’s financial contribution towards care to ensure charges are affordable. Some people will not have to make any contribution. The consultation emphasised the importance of good and clear information and advice and the council will develop access to this for people.

Dorset County Council will write to all existing service users affected by these changes.

Cllr Jill Haynes, Cabinet member for adult social care at Dorset County Council, said:

“The revised policy will help us to take further steps towards putting people in control of their own care and support, just as the Care Act 2014 expects us to do.

“We must spend the money we have where it will make the most difference to people.

“We are keen to use the freedom the Care Act gives us to make local policy decisions that are influenced by local people. At the same time, we will adopt the principles in the Care Act that promote affordability, wellbeing, and make sure that we give good support to people who care for others. Generally that involves asking people to contribute towards the cost of their services where a means-test shows they can afford to.”

“The welfare benefits advice service the council currently offers will be extended, so that we can help even more people to claim all of the welfare benefits they’re entitled to.”