Members approve fence around Quomps play area

Members of Policy and Resources Committee have approved the construction of a fence around the Quomps play area.

Following improvement works carried out last year, which attracted many positive comments from people, suggestions were made by users that a fence could be installed to make the area even more attractive to families.

The requests came about as a result of concerns about dog fouling and a perceived need for greater security for young children playing there, given the proximity to the river.

Although there has been a play area on the Quomps at Christchurch Quay for many years without fencing, there have recently been reports that people have not picked up after their dogs which has meant that children have been put at risk playing in the mess.

Cllr David Flagg, Acting Leader of the Council, Christchurch Borough Council, said: “As the site is in a flood plain we will be working with The Environment Agency to ensure the fence is suitable for the area and will allow water to flow through.

“Whilst we appreciate that some members of the public do not feel that a fence is necessary, the majority of feedback received from the public supported the construction of the fence around the recently improved play area. It is important we consider the needs of all visitors and it is not acceptable for children to be playing where people have allowed their dog to foul. The installation of a fence will ensure that everyone can continue to enjoy the Quomps safely.”

The construction of the fence will be completed by the Easter Holidays.