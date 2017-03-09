Overnight charges changed in Wick Lane car park

Members of Christchurch Borough Council’s Policy and Resources Committee have approved the start time for overnight charge in Wick Lane car park reverting to 7pm.

The decision comes after a petition was submitted to Full Council in February requesting the change, which had been moved to 6.30pm, to be reverted back to 7pm in line with other car parks in the borough.

The request will be formally considered as part of the council’s annual car parking review which will take place in the autumn. However, as a temporary measure, the time will reverted to 7pm from 1 April 2017 until 31 March 2018.

Cllr David Flagg, Acting Leader of the Council, Christchurch Borough Council, said: “The petition was submitted too late to be considered during the council’s annual car parking review for 2017/18. We have not budgeted for a second consultation process so the decision has been taken to include the request as part of our 2018/19 annual car parking review.

“However, we will be reverting the charge back to 7pm from 1 April 2017 as an interim measure in line with other car parks in Christchurch. During the formal consultation process in the autumn there will be an opportunity for people to make representations for and against this before councillors decide whether to make this move permanent.”

Cllr Trevor Watts, Chairman of Policy and Resources Committee, Christchurch Borough Council, said: “It is important we listen to the views of small businesses as they are the vital to our local economy. Although the petition was too late for us to consider this year we will consider it next year. We feel this solution meets the needs of all parties.”

To minimise the impact on the Regent Centre and other local premises temporary permits will be issued which people can display alongside a £2 ticket purchased between 6.30-7pm to make their ticket valid until 8am.