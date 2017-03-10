Views wanted for Public Safety Protection Orders

There is still time to have your say on two Public Safety Protection Orders (PSPOs) in West Dorset.Under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, West Dorset District Council can put in place Public Space Protection Orders.

The district council are considering a PSPO in relation to anti-social drinking, aggressive begging and the feeding of gulls in specific areas of West Dorset.

In addition, the district council is consulting on a dog-related PSPO and is asking your opinion on a number of options including new restrictions related to dog control.

The consultations close at 5pm on Wednesday 15 March.

Cllr Alan Thacker, West Dorset District Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Community Safety and Access, said:

“We want as many residents and visitors as possible to take the time to have their say in these consultations.

“Public views are extremely important and will provide the district council with a broad range of information that will be carefully considered before councillors make any final decisions.”

For more information and to have your say on the dog-related PSPOs, please visit: dorsetforyou.com/west/your-say-dogs

For more information and to have your say on PSPOs in relation to anti-social behaviour, please visit: dorsetforyou.com/west/your-say-asb