Volunteers honoured at annual Ceremony

Hard-working volunteers from across the district of Purbeck have been thanked at a ceremony hosted by District Council Chairman, Bill Trite.

The volunteers, who do exceptional work for their local communities, received recognition and praise at the ceremony which has become an annual fixture in the district.

This year’s event was the ninth annual gathering. Following the tradition of previous years, Councillor Trite and guests heard about the dedication, energy and enthusiasm of the volunteers who give so much to their communities.

After presenting each volunteer with a scroll as a mark of their achievement, Councillor Trite said: “Those here this evening represent the vast number of other Purbeck volunteers upon whom so many local people depend.

“They are truly at the heart of our communities and make a tremendous contribution to town and village life in Purbeck. Many people rely on volunteers and I thank all those here tonight for their dedication, energy and enthusiasm.”

Councillor Trite continued: “With ever-decreasing government funding for local councils, volunteers are crucial to our towns and villages. They make a positive difference from which everyone benefits, often working unseen and unsung behind the scenes.

“We owe them a profound debt of gratitude for everything they do.”

Nine parishes and towns across the District nominated Volunteers of the Year who were congratulated in front of more than 50 guests.

The volunteers of the year were: