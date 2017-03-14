Gryphon Sports Centre set to be transferred to The Gryphon School

Sherborne’s Gryphon Sports Centre is set to be transferred from West Dorset District Council to Gryphon School before the end of August.The council currently provides the sports centre with a subsidy of £92,000 per annum, excluding recharges. With this new agreement, a one off grant of £350,000 will be provided for the duration of the agreement ending in 2021.

Cllr Mary Penfold, West Dorset District Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Enabling, said:

“Ensuring maintained community access was an important part of this proposal. It’s great that the Gryphon School have taken such a positive view on this and kept the community at the heart of their plans.”

Steve Hillier, Head teacher of The Gryphon School, said:

“In these times of reduction of local services, The Gryphon School is stepping in to ensure the continuation of community access to the popular Gryphon Sports Centre. The existing Joint Use Agreement between West Dorset District Council and the school was due to expire in 2021, but we want to take this opportunity to create a sustainable model over the coming years.

“The proposal is to offer a similar level of access but with flexibility to meet demand, and to develop new offerings. We believe the proposed grant will enable continued community access. There will be continuity of existing services in the near future, with services being developed to reflect interest from the local community.

“We believe that in four years the Leisure Centre will be self-sustaining and a valuable asset to the local community.”

Under the new agreement there will be some changes to opening times and the range of services on offer to ensure that that service is sustainable for the future and customers will be kept informed in due course.

The facilities that make up the Gryphon Leisure Centre in Sherborne are owned by the school but community access is currently managed by West Dorset District Council.

For more information on the opening times, facilities and classes available at the leisure centre visit: dorsetforyou.com/gryphonlc