New Defibrillator at Friars Cliff Beach

A new Defibrillator is now available at Friars Cliff Beach for members of the community to use.

Early defibrillation doubles the chances of survival and now, thanks to partners at Friars Cliff, a new automated external defibrillator (AED) has been installed on the exterior of the Beach Hut Café. It is purposely easy to access and use– the machine will talk you through what to do and means anyone can help to save a life.

The project was led by Simon Lancaster from the Christchurch Lifesaving Club. He felt the community needed a defibrillator available 24/7 and not only when the beaches are patrolled by the RNLI lifeguards over the summer months.

Simon commented “Friars Cliff is a popular destination for all ages throughout the year and although we have Lifeguard presence during the summer months, this life saving device is now present throughout the year, and will give any patient the best chance of survival. The device is very simple to use and I would urge anyone to use it should the need arise.”

The project was funded through a combination of the Christchurch Borough Council Ward budget scheme, Friars Cliff Residents Association and Friars Cliff Beach Hut Owners Association and supported by the British Heart Foundation, The Beach Hut Café proprietor and South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation who were able to put the defibrillator on the 999 system.

Ward budget holder Cllr Claire Bath said, “The installation of a Defibrillator ensures that this lifesaving facility is available at Friars Cliff Beach all year round. We are pleased to use our ward budget to fund such a vital initiative.”

The Lifesaving club have delivered CPR training to the Beach Hut Cafe staff and will be offering the British Heart Foundation “Call Push Rescue” training to the local community over the coming months. Any groups interested in this training please contact the club at training@clscmail.org.uk

If your organisation or business is interested in installing a defibrillator or you know of one that South West Ambulance Service Trust can register, please get in touch with Kate Fisher, Assistant Community Responder, South Western Ambulance Officer for Dorset on 07973963530 or look on the website www.swast.nhs.uk.