Library site gifted to development trust

The site of Lyme Regis library on Silver Street has been gifted to the Lyme Regis Development Trust by Dorset County Council.

The final decision was made by the council’s Cabinet last week, but discussions for the future of this site have taken place over the last few years.

The plans for the site include a new library with street frontage shared with other public space, flexible for local needs, and the provision of housing.

Cllr Deborah Croney, county council Cabinet for learning, skills and children’s safeguarding, said:

“The proposal submitted by the Lyme Regis Development Trust offers the greatest opportunity of deliverability, the lowest overall risk to the county council and will provide some much needed affordable housing as well as community facilities, which includes library space, on the site. “

Local residents will be invited to give their views on the proposals, both for the overall scheme and for the plans to combine the library with other local opportunities. No decision will be made before a full public consultation has taken place.

David Gale, Trustee, who is leading the project for the Lyme Regis Development Trust, commented:

“The Trust are delighted to have been chosen by the county council to take over and develop the library site in Silver Street to provide a new library, community resource and affordable housing for rent, with some market housing to safeguard the financial viability.

“We plan to build on our significant invested time and resource already made in this scheme underpinned by the net proceeds from the sale of Monmouth House. This exciting project, which fits the aspirations and policies of both council and Trust, will provide longevity of the library as well as having the potential to benefit the residents of Lyme Regis and the surrounding areas in many other ways”

Cllr Daryl Turner, local county councillor, said:

“After many months of investigating various options for this site, I believe, the Developments Trusts bid offers a sustainable future for both the site as whole and of course maintaining a library in Lyme Regis”