Residents to take part in census test

In preparation for the 2021 Census, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) will be carrying out a census test in West Dorset this year.

West Dorset District Council is one of seven local authorities across England and Wales chosen to take part in the test on 9 April 2017. ONS will send randomly-selected households in West Dorset a letter three weeks before the test with a unique access code, asking them to fill in their online questionnaire.

It’s crucial ONS tests key elements to make sure everything will work as it should on census day. The 2021 Census will be mainly online, so ONS needs to ensure systems are working correctly. ONS will also be testing new questions – including one on sexual identity – to find out whether they affect people’s responses.

There are a few reasons ONS chose West Dorset as a test area.

Firstly, 94 per cen t of the area is rural. They’ve chosen the seven local authorities to include a mix of rural and urban areas.

It has communal establishments like hotels and bed and breakfasts, lots of second homes, significant recent housing development and high migration turnover. These can all be challenging factors when carrying out a census.

In terms of population, West Dorset has lots of residents over 65. It also has lower reliable outdoor mobile coverage, different levels of broadband coverage and areas where fewer people choose to have broadband. Testing in this area will help to show ONS how and if people will be able to complete the online questionnaire.

There will be phone and online help available, and the test will enable ONS to plan resources to ensure that anyone who can’t complete online can do so on paper.

Therefore when the time comes, just answer a few questions about yourself and the people in your household on test day, 9 April 2017. It should only take about 10 minutes of your time.

“The census is important to all of us, as it is used to help plan and fund a range of services for communities such as transport, education and health,” acting Census Director Ben Humberstone said.

“This is a great chance for us to test out our plans for the 2021 Census – including questions, systems and services. We can then learn and make improvements before census day. By filling in your online questionnaire you are helping to shape the 2021 Census and therefore the future of both your local area and our country.”

Whatever you tell the census test will be in strictest confidence and will only be used by ONS to assess questions and systems ahead of 2021.

Census officers will be working in the area in April and May to offer households help and encourage them to fill in the questionnaire.

For more information visit www.ons.gov.uk/census.