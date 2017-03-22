Christchurch councillors support referendum proposal

Members of Christchurch Borough Council have voted to support a proposed referendum on local government reorganisation in Dorset.

At their Extraordinary Full Council meeting on 21 March councillors voted 13 – 9 in favour of conducting a referendum. They agreed to support conducting the referendum through postal ballot with supporting information provided.

The deadline for the referendum postal vote is yet to be confirmed but residents will be given approximately two weeks to return their ballot paper once they are sent out. The referendum will seek residents’ views on the proposed creation of two new unitary authorities in Dorset, particularly the urban council comprising Bournemouth, Poole and Christchurch.

Cllr David Flagg, Acting Leader of the Council, Christchurch Borough Council, said: “Our priority is to ensure our residents’ views are represented. With the minded to decision on the Future Dorset submission expected from the Secretary of State imminently it is important that we continue to seek the best possible outcome for residents of Christchurch. Members were mindful of the advice of the Chief Finance Officer and have therefore chosen to undertake the referendum using a postal vote to ensure best value for money.

“Holding a referendum will allow us to find out if residents are for or against being part of a unitary authority with Bournemouth and Poole and once we have this information we can decide the best way forward. Although not legally binding, the result of the referendum could be incorporated within representation to the Secretary of State.

“If residents do not support local government reorganisation we will work on alternative options for the Secretary of State to consider. However, if the results show support for unitary councils in Dorset then members will have to look at our position to ensure we represent the views of our residents.”

Members were advised by Chief Finance Officer Ian Milner that the estimated cost of holding the referendum using polling methods, £75,000, was not good use of public money given the consultation carried out across Dorset last autumn. However, given the mixed results that came from Christchurch residents, with the household survey showing support for reorganisation but the open survey against, councillors felt it was important to take the opportunity to ask the opinion of residents once more. The postal vote option supported is estimated to cost approximately £50,000.

The question that residents will be asked at the referendum and all supporting documents will be agreed by councillors at their Full Council meeting on 18 April.