Annual dredging works rescheduled

Dredging works for West Bay and Lyme Regis Harbours have been rescheduled due to unforeseen circumstances.

Works at West Bay will start again on Monday 27 March and run through to 4 April with some night shift work might be required.

The method of West Bay’s dredging works has been adjusted slightly following delays. Works will still be carried out using a large hydraulic pump. Large pipes from the pump will run alongside and over the main pier, replenishing West Beach. This takes away the need to close the esplanade for dump truck usage. The main pier will remain open to the public. West Beach will be closed to the public.

Lyme Regis works will be carried out over two stages taking place before and after Easter.

Stage one will begin on 6 April and last for five days with stage two works beginning on 25 April, lasting for three to four days. No dump trucks will be in use on the beach until the second stage of these works.

Stage one of Lyme Regis works will be carried out using a large hydraulic pump, with pipes running from the excavator through to an area near the harbour’s north wall.

Stage two works will be carried out with diggers dredging the harbour and area near the harbour’s north wall. Dump trucks will be in operation replenishing the beach requiring sections to be closed off to the public.

Banksmen will be on site for both sets of work to ensure public safety.

Cllr Russell, West Dorset District Council’s Executive Portfolio Holder for Environmental Protection and Assets, said:

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the previous dredge. These works are essential for maintaining the day-to-day running of both harbours and ensures our beaches are fully replenished for residents and visitors to enjoy in the warmer months.”