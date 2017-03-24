Emergency repairs at Buxton Road, Weymouth

Buxton Road in Weymouth will be closed for three days next week while emergency repairs are carried out.

The Buxton Road Bridge, which crosses over the Rodwell Trail, will be closed from 9am on Monday 27 March until 5pm on Wednesday 29 March – meaning there will be no through route up Boot Hill to Portland.

Drivers wanting to access Portland and the Wyke area from the town centre will be diverted to use Chickerell Road – Lanehouse Rocks Road – Portland Road, and vice versa.

David Clegg, Dorset Highways site agent for the work, said: “A sub-surface failure of the carriageway has caused a rippling of the road surface on the approach to the bridge, and we need to remove this defect before it becomes a danger to drivers.

“We know this is a busy road and we’ll try to open it as soon as we can but, unfortunately, there isn’t another way for us to carry out the work.”