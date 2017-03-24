Get involved in shaping Purbeck’s future

Local residents and businesses are being invited to join discussions on future development in the district of Purbeck.

Five public forums are being set up to give people the opportunity to help inform the review of the Purbeck Local Plan, which will set out where new homes and jobs will be provided in the district over the next 16 years.

As a result of an independent evaluation of the Local Plan process in early 2017, Purbeck District Council is introducing this new form of community engagement.

The forums will cover Central Purbeck (including Wareham); North East Purbeck (including Lytchett Matravers, Lytchett Minster and Upton); North West Purbeck (including Bere Regis); South West Purbeck (including Wool and Moreton); and South East Purbeck (including Swanage).

Purbeck District Council is also setting up a Purbeck Infrastructure Forum to discuss improvements which will be needed across the district, including those relating to transport, schools and healthcare.

Councillor Peter Wharf, Chairman of the Purbeck Local Plan Review Advisory Group, said: “We held an online consultation in 2016, but many people told us it was difficult to complete. We are absolutely committed to involving people in the Purbeck Local Plan Review and hope the forums will improve the way they can get involved.

“We want to hear from local residents, businesses, town and parish councils, registered housing providers and developers who would like an opportunity to raise and listen to concerns and share information.

“The forums will not be decision-making; they will provide an opportunity for people to talk to us, whatever their thoughts on future development in the district. We will make sure everyone who attends is able to participate.”

Councillor Wharf continued: “The whole point of the forums is to have proper and meaningful engagement, and officers will work hard to make that happen.

“We are committed to the principles of consultation and we hope the forums will help us to reach more people and engage in meaningful discussion”.

People can register their interest in joining the forums by emailing the District Council at localplan@purbeck-dc.gov.uk or calling the Planning Policy team on 01929 556561 before 14 April.

The forums are part of a full review of the Purbeck Local Plan.

Approximately 260 people attended a recent public question and answer session on the review at the Purbeck School.

The District Council received almost 100 questions (both on the night and in advance) in relation to the review.

There were questions about housing numbers; identifying potential new sites; environmental constraints, such as heathland and the AONB; green belt; flooding; second homes; pressures on infrastructure and transport links; schools; future healthcare; the timetable for the review of the Plan; and the new local forums which will enable people to get more involved.

People also asked about restricting second homes, development on brownfield sites, and the recent Government housing white paper.

Dorset County Council officers were in attendance to discuss concerns relating to pressures on the transport network and explained the constraints put on local transport planning by central government.

The District Council is aiming to publish the revised Purbeck Local Plan for comments in early 2018, before submitting the plan to a planning inspector for an independent examination.

For more information about the Local Plan Review, visit www.dorsetforyou.gov.uk/purbeck-partial-review

