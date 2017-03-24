Last chance to have your say on possible new locations for waste and recycling sites

Local residents are urged to give their views on possible new locations for future waste and recycling facilities in the Blandford and Purbeck area.

Dorset County Council is keen to hear the views of local people before the consultation closes on 5 April.

Two sites for the development of a new waste management centre in Blandford have been suggested, Langton Lodge Farm at Black Lane and land east of Sunrise Business Park. They are being considered as alternatives to a site consulted on last year – land to the south of Sunrise Business Park.

The proposals include a recycling centre, waste transfer facility and vehicle depot and would replace the existing facility on Holland Way Industrial Estate.

A new split-level facility would be safer, quicker and easier for people to use, with no need to climb steps. People and lorries would be separated, improving safety and reducing congestion.

In addition, Binnegar Environmental Park, East Stoke, near Wareham is being considered for a facility to manage black bag waste. The park was granted planning permission for a variety of waste management activities in 2010. The new proposals include the management of up to 100,000 tonnes a year of non-hazardous residual waste from households and/or the commercial and industrial sector.

Emma Macdonald, senior planning officer at the county council, said: “We strongly encourage local residents to give us their views on the new proposals for Blandford and Binnegar, East Stoke.

“The comments will help us shape the final draft Waste Plan for Bournemouth, Dorset and Poole.”

The new site proposals will be reviewed in the light of responses, before a final draft Waste Plan is published in October.

You can request the consultation form from the minerals and waste planning policy team on 01305 228585. You can also email comments to mwdf@dorsetcc.gov.uk

A summary of the outcomes of last year’s consultation on the Waste Plan is also published on the website.