Sponsors needed for 2017 Weymouth Beach Volleyball Classic

The 2017 Weymouth Beach Volleyball Classic is in urgent need of financial support to guarantee the event going ahead this summer. The Championship, run by the Weymouth Volleyball Club, costs over £20,000 to host. The club is proud to have delivered a high class event for many years, this year however the club has a shortfall of approximately £5,000.

Graeme Sawyer, Director of the Weymouth Beach Volleyball Classic, said: “The Classic is a fabulous success story for Weymouth and a fine accolade to the commitment of Weymouth Volleyball Club, an army of volunteers and partnership with the council’s events team.

“We have had many sponsors involved over the years and still have the support of the RAF, however this year we do have a shortfall of approximately £5,000. As the event relies totally on volunteers and sponsorship funding we are very keen to talk to local business who would like to be involved and support the 2017 Weymouth Beach Classic.

“This year’s event will be particularly poignant following the recent loss of one of our long standing event directors Lyle Harmon-Beglan.”

Weymouth Beach’s biggest annual sports event has been a feature on Weymouth Beach for over 30 years, making it the countries oldest and most popular Beach Volleyball Championships.



The 2017 Weymouth Beach Volleyball Classic, supported by Royal Air Force Careers, is scheduled to take place from 27 July to 30 July.

Over 10,000 spectators and supporters are expected to visit this year’s Weymouth Beach Classic, which will feature:

• Free grandstand seating

• Two show courts and eight outside courts on Weymouth’s golden sands

• A marquee village

• Live music

• Commentaries and an awards presentation on Weymouth Beach



The annual Weymouth Classic attracts the top 100 two-a-side men’s and women’s beach volleyball teams from across the country, with a number of top class overseas players adding to the line up. The Classic also includes The Battens Charity Volleyball event on the 27 July with over 250 local people taking part and raising funds for local causes.



Cllr Jason Osborne, Weymouth & Portland Borough Council’s Briefhodler for Tourism and Culture and Harbour, said:



“The Weymouth Beach Volleyball Classic is one of Weymouth’s most iconic summer events, providing free high quality sporting action to thousands of spectators as well as generous media coverage for the area. I encourage local businesses to get involved and ensure this wonderful event continues.”

To enquire about supporting the 2017 Weymouth Beach Classic please contact weymouthbeach@yahoo.co.uk