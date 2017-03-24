Volunteers choose new name for tea rooms!

Volunteers at Highcliffe Castle have chosen the new name of the tea rooms following an event held on 24 March 2017.

The event, hosted by Aramark UK and Christchurch Borough Council gave the volunteers an opportunity to meet the new operators of the tea rooms, find out more about their plans for investment in the tea rooms and sample some of the new menu choices. They were then given the chance to choose their favourite from a list of five names in a secret ballot. Both Aramark UK and the council felt it was extremely important for the new name of the tearooms to be decided by the people who give their time to support the local community.

Following the ballot the new name chosen for the tea rooms was The Castle Kitchen.

Aramark UK have a broad portfolio of managing, investing and nurturing other heritage sites such as Malahide Castle, Bletchley Park, the Senate House of the UL to mention a few. They are committed to using local suppliers, supporting local businesses and employing local people while promoting sustainability and training and promoting their staff. They are already talking to local suppliers including Country Fare (members of the New Forest Marque) who are a local provenance foodservice provider and Ballantine’s based in Highcliffe to look at how they can be involved in The Castle Kitchen moving forward.

Another of Aramark UK’s goals with the tea rooms at Highcliffe Castle is to preserve, respect, nurture and cherish the local landscape, history and identity.

“We are very excited about working at this truly unique site in such a refined location.” Aramark UK said. “The director who will be responsible for the management of the site lives in Poole, and we are deeply committed to investing our time, energy and wealth of experience in investing in The Castle Tearoom.”

Aramark UK, which has been operating at a local level in the UK since 1972, said it plans to promote all of the splendour Highcliffe castle has to offer and to work with the local council to raise the profile of this picturesque heritage site as it has done at many other sites. Aramark UK said they will bring their 45 years’ experience of operating in the UK at a local level to the project while maintaining a commitment to enriching lives of the local community.

During the refurbishment of the tea rooms a vintage mobile van will be on site selling refreshments to ensure food and drink is still available to visitors. Brand new outdoor seating will also be provided whilst the tea rooms are closed.

Cllr David Flagg, Acting Leader of the Council, Christchurch Borough Council, said: “We are pleased to be working with the new operator of the tea rooms at Highcliffe Castle, Aramark UK. The vision they have for the future of the tea room is very exciting and we hope that visitors will enjoy the new offer once the refurbishment is complete.

“During the works we hope that disruption will be kept to a minimum with the new mobile van which will offer a selection of refreshments. I would also like to thanks our volunteers for all their hard work and for choosing the new name, The Castle Kitchen which marks a new start for the catering offer at the castle.”

The tea rooms will close for refurbishment on the 31st March and are expected to reopen within two months. During the refurbishment, a vintage mobile van will be on site serving refreshments.